Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.69. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.80.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.