Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.34. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 15,960 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

