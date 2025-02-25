QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.4% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Burney Co. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

