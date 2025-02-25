QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Shares Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 1,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.08%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.