Purple Biotech (PPBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Purple Biotech Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ PPBT opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

