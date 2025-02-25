PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.4 %

PHM stock opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,980.80. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

