Promising Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 24th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, and NetEase are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating in the sectors that provide entertainment, travel, hospitality, and recreational services. These companies, such as hotels, restaurants, theme parks, and casinos, typically flourish when consumers have more disposable income and a willingness to spend on discretionary activities, making their performance closely tied to economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.03. 1,983,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES traded down $4.68 on Monday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

