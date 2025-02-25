Promising Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – February 25th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that are involved with or invest in blockchain technology, which is a decentralized and secure digital ledger system for recording transactions. These companies may develop blockchain infrastructure, apply the technology across various industries like finance or supply chain, or simply benefit from its growing adoption and potential to improve transparency and security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $166.98. 3,562,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,842,148. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $467.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. 28,682,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,577,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,406,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,411,932. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 4.23.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,678,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,882. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 10,543,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

