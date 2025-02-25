Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 10,364 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

CEF stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.