Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 86,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 166,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

