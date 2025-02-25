Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $126.12.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

