Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,894 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $101.87.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

