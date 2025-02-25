Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,368 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.78% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 178,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 11,762.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $320.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1657 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.