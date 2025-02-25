Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 3.0% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,136 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

