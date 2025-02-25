Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,177 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,282,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 649,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,653,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

