Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 1.0% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.38% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYLD. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

