Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE:DELL opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average is $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

