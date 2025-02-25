Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.98 and a 1-year high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

