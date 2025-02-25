Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ARM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARM Price Performance
ARM opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ARM Profile
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
