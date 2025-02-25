Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $8.34 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $550.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

