Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

