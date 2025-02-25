Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

NYSE:PW opened at $1.10 on Friday. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

