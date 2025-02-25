Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Up 21.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) rose 21.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 1,506,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 324,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Stock Up 21.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$35,616.00. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

