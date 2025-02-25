Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pool were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.

Pool Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $344.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.