Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSTV shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.