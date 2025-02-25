PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on MYPS shares. Macquarie cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.80. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

