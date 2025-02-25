Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.870-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.87-2.90 EPS.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.48. 1,927,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,128. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
