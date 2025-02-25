Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.870-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.87-2.90 EPS.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.48. 1,927,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,128. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.17. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

