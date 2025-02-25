Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 233 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $222,871,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 12,243.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 290,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $205,739,000 after buying an additional 287,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock worth $289,856,164. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $988.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $941.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $823.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.