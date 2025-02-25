Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,887 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.55% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 474,119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 909.1% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 212,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 191,182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,579,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 167,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 134,911 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

