Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys Shares of 2,254,008 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,254,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,825,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 1.4% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned 0.09% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

