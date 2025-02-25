Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 454 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.