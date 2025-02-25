Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 20,847 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

