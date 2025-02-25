Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 117,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 412,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 18,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

PFE opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

