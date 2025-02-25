PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.21 and last traded at $52.16. 135,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 275,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

