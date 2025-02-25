Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Perrigo worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Perrigo by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.54. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Perrigo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.15%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $497,495.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $152,912.43. This trade represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Perrigo

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.