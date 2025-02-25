PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

