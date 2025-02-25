Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 352207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Wedbush lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 463,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.