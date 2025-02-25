PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,473,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

