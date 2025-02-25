Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Paramount Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years. Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.62. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

