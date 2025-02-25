Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.81), Zacks reports. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 91,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $706.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $157,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,948.14. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $83,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,501.68. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $436,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

