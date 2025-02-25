O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,303.68, for a total transaction of $1,303,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,488,287.36. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance
ORLY stock opened at $1,314.91 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,254.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,204.41.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
