O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,303.68, for a total transaction of $1,303,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,488,287.36. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORLY stock opened at $1,314.91 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,254.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,204.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,122,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,750,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,460,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,390.81.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

