OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Announces Earnings Results

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 5.07%.

NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 768,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $298.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

