ON’s (ONON) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONON

ON Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ONON opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. ON has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of ON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in ON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of ON by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.