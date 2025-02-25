ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.0 million-$34.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.3 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 135,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. ON24 has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $253.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 7,538 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $50,429.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 568,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,830.15. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,315. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,637 shares of company stock worth $1,110,727. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

