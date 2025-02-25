Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4,919.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,914 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

