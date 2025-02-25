Olympiad Research LP Has $82,000 Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,404,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 900,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,384,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 133.3% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,171,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,179 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

YEXT opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $834.00 million, a P/E ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

