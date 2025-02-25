OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. OLO updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

OLO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 1,535,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,007. OLO has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About OLO

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

