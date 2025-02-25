Oklo (OKLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Oklo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
OKLO stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13.
In other news, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
