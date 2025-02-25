Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Oddity Tech Stock Up 5.5 %

ODD stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 1,662,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,748. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.