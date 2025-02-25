Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 16.32%.
Oddity Tech Stock Up 5.5 %
ODD stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 1,662,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,748. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
