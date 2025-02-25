Nyxoah (NYXH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Nyxoah to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Nyxoah Price Performance

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NYXH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.